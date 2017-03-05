The NZ Antique and Classic Boat Show is on until 4pm this afternoon, packed with an impressive range of water craft, from row boats to speed machines. Saturday saw a full on day of racing before the much anticipated prize-giving was held. Sunday offered a repeat of the racing action for those who missed out on day one including power boats, sailing, rowing, canoe and poppers. Held at Lake Rotoiti, entry into the boat show is $15 for an adult while primary school children are free. Check out this weeks Waimea or Nelson Weekly for the full story.