No more Joe – Giants import cut

Nelson Giants import Joe Slocum has been cut from the team just three games into the NBL season.

Mike Pero Nelson Giants coach Alan McAughtry informed the point guard the decision yesterday morning.

Alan says a replacement import was still to be finalised but he was confident they have their man and he would play against the Southland Sharks on Thursday night.

Alan says Joe’s lack of points in the first three games; ultimately cost him his spot on the roster.

Fellow import Curtis Washington remains with the Giants.

The decision comes after the Giants went 0-3 to start the season for the first time in franchise history,

“It’s not an easy decision to make but we are lacking in the points scoring department and to lose all three games by at least 20 points is not something that can continue.”

Joe scored just 15 points across his first three games and didn’t score a point in the opening game against Southland.

Alan says he wanted to ensure supporters that the club was looking at ways of improving.

“I know that in a league like this the spotlight falls on the two imports and the coach.”

Alan says the decision was made after seeking advice from people within the club including assistant coach, Brendon Bailey.

“This decision will resonate with the playing group and will be a message that we aren’t just going to let the season pass by.

“Joe was a class act about the decision – while he was disappointed he handled it with class.

“We need a point guard with some scoring punch.

“We have fans, sponsors and kids to play for and while we will continue to work extremely hard off the court, I’d be remiss not to try to improve the team going forward.”

The Giants will host the Southland Sharks on Thursday night with tip-off at 7pm.