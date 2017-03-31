New Chief Executive for Nelson Marlborough Health

Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) has announced that they have permanently appointed Dr Peter Bramley as Chief Executive.

Peter has been with NMH for the last seven years as the General Manager of Clinical Services and for the last eight months as interim CE following the secondment of Chris Fleming to Southern DHB.

NMH Chair Jenny Black says that Peter has a strong understanding of health in its broadest sense and not just the hospital world.

“He has an engaging personality with enthusiasm and strong leadership skills – someone who will listen, analyse and work with the health community to make sure that we can bring about change as a cohesive committed team Health working together,”

“The Board look forward to working with Peter and his team, in maintaining our strong performance, transforming services and continuing to provide great healthcare for the people of Nelson Marlborough.”