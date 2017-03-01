Nelson youth gets ready to laugh

Nelson’s up-and-coming youth comedians will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business this weekend.

Comedian and television personality Guy Williams is coming home to headline ‘Laugh Nelson – Youth Comedy Show’, this Saturday evening at NMIT’s Johnny Cash Room.

Theatre sports teams from Nelson College, Garin College, Waimea College and Motueka High School will be showing their stage talent with quirky improvisational comedy sketches.

Organiser Paul McConachie from Youth and Community Works says they are very excited to be bringing Williams back to perform in front of his home town.

The show has been made possible thanks to support from Nelson City Council and NMIT, and Axel de Maupeou from NCC says they hope to make it an annual event.

“It is a great opportunity for students to showcase what they have been working on and get some audience feedback,” he says.

Tickets for the show are just $10 plus booking fee and are available from Ticket Direct online or at the Theatre Royal Box Office.

Paul says that door sales may be available on the night, but with a “line-up this epic” it will be highly unlikely, so advises people to get in early to avoid disappointment.

‘Laugh Nelson – Youth Comedy Show’ will be held from 5 – 7.30pm this Saturday, 4 March, in the Johnny Cash Room, G Block, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT).