Nelson woman avoids arrest despite warrant issued

Local woman Stevie Hall has a warrant out for her arrest but has evaded police for around two months.

The 27-year-old is from the Nelson area and had the warrant issued since February but police have not seen her since.

“She’s actively avoiding us but this is not going to go away,” says Senior Sergeant Stu Koefoed.

“The only way of getting this situation resolved is her going to court or us arresting her so the warrant stays until we pick her up or she decides to go to court.”

If you have seen her or have information about where she is, please call Police Ph 5463840 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.