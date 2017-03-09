Nelson to host outdoor adventure symposium

Nelson will host the country’s biggest outdoor adventure symposium, with over 120 of the country’s leading outdoor adventure instructors descending on Lake Rotoiti later this year.

It’s the first time the region has been chosen to host the annual conference run by the New Zealand Outdoor Instructors Association.

The symposium will encompass discussions and workshops about the latest outdoor programmes and activities as well as activities such as bushcraft and 30 ways to light a fire.

The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) will be organising the event which will converge on the Lake Rotoiti Outdoor Education Centre in September.

NMIT’s adventure programme co-ordinator Sam Russek says it’s a chance for Nelson-Tasman to reveal its outdoor “secrets” and for NMIT to show the strength of its outdoor education programmes

“Instructors will be blown away by what we have to offer in our region, our amazing outdoor attractions and all so close together.”

Sam says the symposium is a highlight of the year, giving instructors the chance for professional development and to mix with peers both in the outdoors and socially.

“It’s a lot of fun as well as a great learning experience.”