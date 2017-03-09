Nelson Tasman Cycle Trails Trust receives award

The Nelson Tasman Cycle Trust has received the Walking Access Champion award for their work over the past seven years to improve and create public tracks across the region.

Together with five others, the Trust was recognised for their achievements in enhancing public access and offering new opportunities for New Zealanders to experience the outdoors.

The Trust developed the 38km Dun Mountain Trail and the 100km Great Taste Trail which provide access for cycling, walking and commuting.

The Trails attracted more than 200,000 visitors in 2015, with many local businesses profiting from the tourists.

With a team of over 500 volunteers, the Trust has links throughout the Nelson Tasman area to a wide range of cyclists, community groups and others.

They are currently working on lengthening the Great Taste Trail into a full 175km loop track and further improve the quality of the tracks.