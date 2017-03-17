Nelson students take on sustainability challenges

Nelson and Tasman primary school students will take on some tricky environmental challenges for the fourth annual Moturoa Mission.

The Moturoa Mission, held at Greenslade Park on Rough Island next Wednesday, invites the students to develop teamwork and be strategic about how they complete different challenges.

160 students will work in teams while they complete a range of hands-on activities covering coastal care, biosecurity, biodiversity, estuarine awareness and reducing waste.

Tasman District Council Enviroschools Co-ordinator Adie Leng says the event is also a fun way to promote the wide range of environmental opportunities on offer to schools in the region.

“Moturoa Mission has become a very popular event with our region’s Enviroschools, which find it a rich learning experience for the children – as well as a huge amount of fun.”

The Enviroschools Programme brings environmental, cultural and social projects and activities to local schools and their students.