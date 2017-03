Over 3000 Nelson and Tasman school children are screaming “stop” while watching cardboard people flying across the road this week at braking demonstrations.

The demonstrations are organised by the Tasman District Council and Nelson City Council and aim to educate both children and drivers about speeding in school zones.

NCC Road Safty team member Marg Parfitt says children should know to be careful near roads and drivers should always watch their speed and slow down near schools.