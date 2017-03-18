Nelson Giants taste defeat to Taranaki

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants suffered a 93-76 loss to the Taranaki Mountainairs at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre tonight.

The Giants were outscored 16-1 to end the first half, something which turned their nine point lead into a six point deficit at halftime.

It was a better effort in parts than their opening round 38-point drubbing by the Southland Sharks but lacked the consistency down the stretch to threaten the win.

The Giants led for much of the first half with Finn Delany finally finding some scoring help in big American Curtis Washington.

Browsing Beri also added some big buckets to keep the game close but ultimately the late first half lapse sealed their fate.

Taranaki prospered in the paint.

Tylor Ongwae had 28 points and six rebounds.

Houston O’Riley added 17 for the visitors.

Finn added 26 for Nelson while Curtis managed 16.

The Giants host the Canterbury Rams on Saturday night with a 7pm start.