Nelson Giants reveal new point guard

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have wasted little time in replacing under-performing point guard Joe Slocum, with Melbourne-based 23-year-old Kyle Adman set to take over the role.

Kyle has had development stints with Adelaide 36ers, Wollongong Hawks and the past two seasons with Melbourne United in the ANBL.

While he’s had limited opportunities to show his skills in the ANBL, he was given the 2017 Coaches Award at Melbourne United end of season awards night.

However, it’s his work in the SEABL League over three seasons with the Kilsyth Cobras that has won him the role.

Kyle’s average points per game has improved over all three seasons averaging 15.6 points in 28 games in 2014, 17.5 points over 22 games in 2015 and 18.6 points in 2016 to go with more than two rebounds and three assists a game.

Giants coach Alan McAughtry says Kyle will play in Thursday’s game against the Southland Sharks on Thursday night at the Trafalgar Centre.

American import, Joe, was shown the door after only scoring 15 total points in the first three games of the NBL season.

Alan says Kyle has had a meteoric rise through the junior and state level and he was a player he had coached against.

“Kyle is one of those players who’s a live wire and he’s hungry for the opportunity.

“He’s a scorer and a creator and most importantly, he was very keen to come.”

Alan says he expected he would handle the early scrutiny, particularly on Thursday night.