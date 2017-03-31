Nelson College for Girls’ rowers win silver at Maadi Cup

The Nelson College for Girls Under-17 coxed quad have won a silver medal at the Maadi Cup National Secondary Schools Rowing Regatta at Lake Karapiro near Cambridge today.

The crew of Maaike van Eeden, Mahalia Shand, leah van Eeden, Caitlyn Byrne and cox Evie Strawbridge secured Nelson’s first medal of the regatta.

They finished the 2000m final with a time of seven minutes 23.01 seconds, three seconds behind winners St Peter’s School from Waikato and three seconds ahead of bronze medalists Hauraki Plains College, also from Waikato.

Crews continue to race in both A and B finals today and tomorrow,