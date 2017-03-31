MP: Council should seek funding following tourism boom

Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith is encouraging local councils to apply for government funding to help keep up with Nelson’s tourism boom.

Figures released this week by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show that Nelson’s tourism growth is leading the country, with more than double the national growth of five per cent.

Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates report that that $342 million was spent by visitors to Nelson in the year to February, a rise of 11 percent on last year’s total of $308 million.

Nick says that alongside directly employing 188,000 people, this spend trickles down through accommodation, supermarkets, restaurants and other local service providers.

“[Tourism] growth is being supported by more investment into tourism infrastructure. Just this month the government announced applications were open for an additional $5.5 million in infrastructure funding for councils to help build mid-sized tourism facilities, like toilet blocks and trash compactors.

“I encourage the region’s two councils, Nelson City and Tasman District to apply for any co-funding they think is necessary to support this positive growth in Nelson.”

To view the full statistics from the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates, visit the MBIE website.