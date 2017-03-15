Monaco bands together for new defibrillator

A group of Monaco residents have banded together to fundraise for a life-saving device for both residents and the general public to use, and they are holding a fundraising concert at the local reserve next month.

They need $2,600 to purchase a 24 hour accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) – an easy-to-use device that is used to treat sudden cardiac arrest.

They are proposing to install it midway in the community on Martin St, at a spot that is sheltered from the weather and has 24 hour visibility.

The resident behind the idea, Diane McLeod, says an AED in Monaco is much needed, as the nearest ones are in Stoke are “too far away”.

“The recommended wait time is 1-2 minutes – but it takes at least 10-15 minutes to get to the nearest AEDs and back, and that could be too late,” she says.

The closest AEDs are located at Broadgreen Intermediate and Stoke New World.

The idea initially came from a flyer that Diane received from Jennian Homes, who has been supporting businesses and community organisations to increase the number of defibrillators in the region.

“I’m convinced of the value of them,” says Diane.

“We get so many walkers, cyclists and boat ramp users here, and you just never know when someone might need one.”

Diane says they held a community meeting last month to gauge interest, which saw a good turn-out of locals who were very enthusiastic about the idea.

Although people in the community have already put money towards it, the fundraising efforts will be boosted with a concert at Monaco Reserve on April 2nd, from 12pm onwards.

Local resident Grant Sidwell has organised his popular covers band NINE95, to entertain the crowd with their range of classic 60s, 70s and 80s tunes by artists such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Neil Young.

Entry to the concert is by donation and people can bring their own BYO picnic and drinks.

If you have a comment, wish to make a donation or find out more about the concert, you can contact Diane McLeod at dianemcleod@slingshot.co.nz