A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 15km east of Seddon at 11.58pm last night, with an epicentre a mere 12km deep.

GeoNet categorised the quake’s intensity as ‘strong’ and received reports from people as far south as Christchurch and as far north as New Plymouth who had felt the quake.

Those from Nelson who felt and reported the quake categorised it’s intensity as light to moderate.