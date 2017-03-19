Locals and visitors are making their way down to The Lighthouse for the annual Knapps Lawyers Boulder Bank Walk.

Originally postponed due to bad forecasts on March 12, organisers are saying today’s boulder bank walk should see weather clear to near perfect conditions for the three-hour walk.

Walkers will cover the 8 km route down to The Lighthouse with open-bach stops along the way and a historic display, barbeque and speakers at the end before sailing back to Wakefield Quay.

The annual walk is a fundraiser for Nelson Coastguard, and Rotary Foundation.