Kindergarten a first for Murchison

Murchison families are looking forward to stepping inside their brand-new kindergarten, which is set to open officially this coming Monday.

While the township does have a small playcentre, this is the first official kindergarten for the area, with fully qualified and trained staff providing an educational service.

“There were definitely families that requested to have the kindergarten here in Murchison and I think, as our population and family dynamics change, people are moving out into the country and wanting a country life, and therefore they want an education service so their children have really good foundations for transition to school,”

says Murchison Kindergarten teacher, Angela Fitzpatrick. “And not only that, Murchison at the moment has become such a busy little place, its providing the opportunity for parents to get back into the work force.”

While there are still some boxes to tick before the centre can get up and running, last Saturday the kindergarten held an open day for families wanting to get a feel for the place, and to thank all the people that have put their hard work into helping it get off the ground.

Murchison Kindergarten is located on Hampden St and has space for around 20 children, aged three to five years.

Also working alongside Angela will be teacher Becky Ozanne.