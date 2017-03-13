Kaiteriteri half marathon with over 400 finishers.

Saturday’s Kaiteriteri Gold Half Marathon and 10km run saw over 400 finishers with 120 of them travelling from outside the province.

Phil Costley won his 7th half marathon in a row with a time of just over one hour and 15 minutes. While Stephen Blackwell followed just five minutes later with Andre Bonny third.

Marlborough’s Megan Craig is more than handy with a squash racket but she put that down for a day and won the marathon in the women category.

Behind her were Annie Archie from Blenheim and Kerry Semmens.

Taking the top spots in the 10 km run were Mark Sinclair from Christchurch and UK visitor Gill Mead.

The biggest smile of the day belonged to Shirree Muir as she walked away with the Wildside Travel Spot Prize trip for 2 to Rarotonga.