International fishery-science meeting in Nelson

Scientists from around the globe are meeting in Nelson next week to discuss the latest advances in fisheries technology.

This is the first time the global organisation International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), has held a conference in New Zealand and more than 130 people are attending.

The ICES is an intergovernmental organisation with a network of about 5000 scientists from more than 690 marine institutes worldwide.

Its main objective is to increase scientific knowledge of the marine environment with the goal of providing the best available science for decision-makers on the sustainable use of the marine environment and ecosystems.

The Nelson conference has attracted participants from 20 countries and comprises two ICES’ working groups who meet once every three years for a joint meeting.

The focus of the conference will be on new research towards the target of sustainability of marine environments and emerging issues in fisheries science and technology.

Nelson fisheries scientist Dr Richard O’Driscoll says hosting these meetings provides a valuable opportunity to bring leading international experts to New Zealand.

“This gives us an opportunity to showcase our own fishing industry, science and successful fisheries management as well as create links between New Zealand international organisations.”

The event is being held at Nelson’s Rutherford Hotel from April 3 to 7 and will be officially opened by Nelson mayor Rachel Reese.