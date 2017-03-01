Hospital garden gets a free makeover

The Red Cross Rehabilitation Garden got a face lift yesterday after Wholesale Landscapes granted yet another landscaping wish.

As part of their latest initiative, Wholesale Landscapes have been connecting with the community and giving away products and discounts through a Facebook ‘wish’ post.

“We’ve had 60 wishes that we’ve granted to some degree,” says team member Tom Filmer.

“Whether that’s been help someone fill their garden boxes with compost or growing media, all the way to larger scale wishes like this one.”

The rehabilitation garden is an area beside the hospital that patients recovering from strokes, surgeries and treatment use for relaxation but also for practicing or relearning how to walk and use stairs.

Wholesale Landscapes, New Vision Landscapes, Red Cross, the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board and several community volunteers all got together to make the project happen.

Red Cross volunteers Val and Graeme Darlington say they are delighted to see work happen.

They have been stopping by the garden twice a week since 2015, to weed, plant, deadhead and maintain the area.

Val saw the story reporting Wholesale Landscapes’ wish promotion in the Nelson Weekly and decided to stop by to see if she could get some compost for the garden which has hard soil, not great for growing plants.

“When we got the call saying they’d do more than just compost, I could not believe it, and it’s absolutely snowballed from there.

“We’re quite excited, so many people are going to benefit from this and that is exactly what this is all about.”

The makeover included replenishing the shell path which provides a different texture for patients to walk on, digging up the hard soil in the gardens and adding compost, creating more gardens, adding more plants and tidying up and spraying the lawn.