Historic photograph restoration back on track

Nelson Provincial Museum are restoring their valued glass plate negative collection once more after receiving new funds.

Launched in 2010, the Glass Plate Negative Project scans and houses extremely fragile photograph negatives captured on a glass support which pre-dated film, and range in date from the 1860s until the 1940s.

Last year, the project had to be put on hold due to lack of funding, but the City of Nelson Civic Trust and the Bett Collection Trust have granted funds to enable the work again.

The photographic collection in the museum’s archive holds 157,800 of such plates, making this one of the most important collections of glass plate negatives in the world.

Nelson Provincial Museum would also like to thank those individuals and organisations who have kindly donated to this project over the last seven years.