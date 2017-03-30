Giants lose overtime thriller to Sharks 100-94

It wasn’t a win but it was a helluva lot better from the Nelson Giants.

Intensity, hustle, hard work and most importantly pride were on show from the home team tonight even though the Mike Pero Giants lost in overtime to the Southland Sharks 100-94.

The Giants refused to lay down and go by the way of the form guide.

Experienced heads like Dion Prewster, Curtis Washington and new point guard Kyle Adnam all having their moments to ensure the Sharks worked hard for the win.

Kyle, was certainly a lot busier than the departed Joe Slocum and provided more energy and direction with ball in hand.

It will be a massive confidence boost for the whole organisation after the Sharks won by 38 in game one.

Curtis top scored with 17 points while Kyle was second top scorer on debut with 13.

The Giants now have a five game month long road trip. It starts with a game against the Hawke’s Bay Hawks on April 9.