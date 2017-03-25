Giants humbled at home again

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants have slipped to 0-3 this NBL season after a 114-80 loss to the Canterbury Rams at the Trafalgar Centre tonight.

There seems to be no respite for the under siege franchise who will welcome Southland to the Trafalgar Centre on Thursday – the team that beat them by 36 points in round one.

Despite the score blowing out, there were positives.

Sam Dempster had a productive first quarter and much talked about import Joe Slocum had eight points in the first quarter.

But once again, the Giants were long out of the game before the final whistle, outplayed at both ends of the quarter.

The Rams punished the hosts from beyond the arc, especially in the first half where they hit 10 of 20 three pointers.

Finn Delany and Curtis Washington lead the Giants with 15 points.

Marcel Jones hit 25 and Jeremy Kendle 24 for the Rams.