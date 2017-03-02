Four wickets in a row for Findlay Young

Waimea College all rounder Findlay Young produced four wickets in four balls during a Twenty20 fixture on Friday and he did it all himself.

The 16-year-old Waimea College first XI cricketer took the “double hat-trick” during a match against Nayland College.

The quadruple wicket maiden came in his third over on his way to five for eight for the innings, all wickets were bowled and, oddly enough, he didn’t get another over.

The right-arm medium pace bowler also contributed with the bat, opening the innings and making 38 in a losing effort.

“The whole thing was a quite a surprise because we weren’t going well. It was the 18th over and I managed to bowl the first guy who was going really well.

The hat-trick ball made him a bit nervous.

“I was worried I was going to bowl a wide, I just wanted to bowl it full and straight and get it on the wickets. I’ve never got a hat-trick before so it was something new.

Findlay says he first started playing the game through Milo cricket. He says his older brother was a key influence in getting him into the game. He’s also had prominent teachers and family friends who have all shaped his style of play.

Findlay says while he has taken seven for 21 in the past, he says this ball will hold special significance for him.