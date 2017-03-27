Fiddler on the roof returns to Nelson

It has been 40 years since Fiddler on the Roof has been performed in Nelson but that is about to change.

Adult theatre company, Nelson Theatrix, is bringing back the classic for their first musical production in Nelson and Motueka.

The show is on in Nelson at the Theatre Royal from the 5th – 7th April and in Motueka at the Motueka Memorial Hall from the 8th to 12th April.

Fiddler on the Roof is a critically acclaimed stage production and film which tells the story of Tevye, a poor milkman whose love, pride and faith help him face the oppression of turn-of-the-century czarist Russia.

Throughout the course of the show, Tevye has to balance his love for his daughters and their wishes with the traditions of his people.

The Nelson Theatrix production of Fiddler on the Roof contains an experienced cast and crew of 36 as well as an 11 piece orchestra.

Ticket prices for the show in Nelson are from $15-$30 and in Motueka are $10-$20