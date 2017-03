Every Mike Pero Nelson Giants game, Nelson Weekly and Mike Pero is giving away $50 cash to a local fan.

All you have to do is find the photo wall, take a photo in front of it and upload it to social media with the hashtag #gogiantsgo

If your photo appears in the Weekly, you’ve won! Simply contact us to arrange collecting your prize.

Our first winners are brother and sister duo, Zion and Mia Shepard, 9, who got their dad Craig to snap a photo at the first Giants home game of 2017.