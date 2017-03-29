Families sleep in cars

A lack of rental accommodation and emergency housing in Nelson is forcing people to live in a combination of campgrounds, motels, backpackers – and even freedom camping sites.

On Friday, the Salvation Army along with Housing Minister Nick Smith, announced two new emergency homes in Stoke – a three bedroom house which has already been filled, and a six bedroom house that will be ready for occupancy at the start of winter.

There is only one other emergency home in Nelson, and Captain Kenneth Walker of the Salvation Army says it is “not enough”.

“We have seen an increasing number of families and individuals seeking our services over the last eight months,” he says.

He says they have even seen some people resorting to staying in tents and cars at some of Nelson City Council’s designated freedom camping sites over the summer.

The first new emergency house in Stoke is being occupied by a solo father and his two children, who had been staying campgrounds, motels and friends places since September last year.

Salvation Army community ministries worker Mike Goodman says, although he couldn’t go into the family’s specific circumstances, they are seeing more and more people forced into leaving their rental homes due to them being sold by the owners.

He also says a lack of rentals, more competition for rentals and rising rents are contributing to the situation.

Mike says, although the two Stoke houses will make big difference, they will only go so far.

“We have half a dozen groups looking for suitable accommodation, and it can take months,” he says.

Following last February’s closure of two emergency housing cabins at the Tahunanui Beach Holiday Park, the city’s only emergency accommodation, apart from the men’s shelter and woman’s refuge, has been a four-person unit at Franklyn Village, which is run by the Nelson Tasman Housing Trust (NTHT).

NTHT director Carrie Mozena says the unit has about 50 per cent occupancy and is used by both families and individuals with a wide range of circumstances.

“I’m really pleased to see the Salvation Army has got the lease on those two houses in Stoke,” she says.

The two Stoke emergency homes are part of a three-year contract between the Ministry of Social Development and The Salvation Army that will contribute more than $300,000 towards rent, furnishings, property improvements, and maintenance, as well as staff to help people find “long term, sustainable accommodation”.

People will also have access to The Salvation Army’s other services, which include personal development, budgeting and household management techniques.

Nelson MP Nick Smith says this is the first time any government has provided financial support for emergency housing for families in Nelson.

“Nelson has long had a men’s shelter and a women’s refuge but there has always been a gap for families in emergency housing need.”

“This new service will enable us to provide immediate shelter for families, but also the support to help find a more long term solution,” he says.

“There is no single magic bullet to Nelson’s housing challenges and this emergency housing initiative is just part of our programme.”