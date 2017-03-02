Fallen soldiers rededicated in Brightwater

This coming Anzac Day people from Brightwater, Spring Grove and Waimea West will finally be able to commemorate their fallen soldiers from World War one and two, in one central place.

It’s a project that the Brightwater Community Association has been hard at work on, with the rededication ceremony set for Saturday, March 18.

“No one holds an Anzac service [even though] there are more names in Spring Grove than there are in Brightwater and there’s no service to remember the Waimea West ones either on Anzac day, it’s just always held here [in Brightwater], so to me they should all be in one place,” says association member, Steph McQueen.

While the names of Brightwater’s fallen soldiers are located on the pillars of the memorial gate, the names from Spring Grove and Waimea West will be engraved on plaques and placed on a large stone, just behind the pillar.

Those in the association have played a big part in leading the project, however several others from the community have been quick to contribute with Wakefield Quarry supplying the stone and local contractor Malcolm McDonald providing earthworks and concreting.

“It’s something that’s been talked about for a number of years, it was suggested that it be put down on the village green but then we thought no, this is probably a more appropriate place,” says Diane Drogemuller.

Creating a centralised location for the area’s fallen soldiers has become even more important as Anzac Day continues to gain momentum. “There’re more and more people congregating here on Anzac Day, whereas they never used to bother about it, the kids never knew anything about it but these days they do,” says Diane.

The stone will feature four plaques with a total of 70 names for both Spring Grove and Waimea West.