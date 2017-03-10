Events postponed due to bad weather

Both the Mike Pero Trolley Derby and the Knapps Lawyers Boulder Bank Walk have been postponed ahead of this weekend’s bad weather predictions.

The iconic Mike Pero Trolley Derby will now be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 am til 4 pm.

Nelson Trolley Club president, otherwise known as the Red Rat Racer, Tim Bayley says this is the first time in its 16 years that the trolley derby has been postponed.

“We have to have a totally dry road but the weather is looking like crap so we decided to pull the plug and move it to a week out.

“We’ve been practising on Marsden Rd and everyone is ready to go so this just gives us another week to do some fine tuning, the competition should be fierce.”

The Knapps Lawyers Boulder Bank Walk, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed to Sunday, March 19.

Tickets will remain on sale next week and those unable to attend on March 19 can return the tickets to the original vendor for a full refund.

Metservice predicts cloudy weather today, with temperatures up to 21° and rain developing in the late afternoon.

However, Metservice has issued a severe weather warning and heavy rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday alongside easterly and southeasterly wind.

There are still road closures in place tomorrow for the National Pipe Band Championships and on Sunday morning around Tahunanui Beach for the Weetbix Tryathalon.

For more information on the road closures, click here.