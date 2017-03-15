End of an era for indoor pool

Due to health and safety issues and the increasing costs of maintenance, the Ngawhatu Pool Users Inc. committee have decided to end their lease arrangement with Stoke Valley Holdings, the owner of the pool.

Over the last 15 years, the warm indoor pool, formerly part of the Ngawhatu Psychiatric Hospital, has been used by up to 24 different groups and maintained by volunteers.

Committee treasurer Jos Pattison thanked Stoke Valley Holdings and says the use of such a facility was unique in New Zealand.

“Those valuing the health benefits have given their time and energy to maintaining, cleaning and heating the complex so that the entry fees could be kept affordable and it ran at a surplus.”

President Thelma Creighton says that she is sorry for all the users of the pool and wants to thank everyone who helped with the pool.

The committee will be actively looking at other options to cater for Nelson’s ageing population and members of the region who would benefit from hydrotherapy.