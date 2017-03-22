Education grant makes huge difference

The Soroptimist Club of Waimea is thrilled to be giving one young Nelson mum the chance to fulfil her dreams, thanks to their annual education grant.

“Every year we give a grant to some person who we think can really use the money towards their education, they’ve got to be over 25 and it has to be their first tertiary qualification,” says Soroptimist member, Helen Lewis.

“We just love doing things to help the community and it’s giving people a chance, once they’ve got into marriage and children, to fulfil their dreams,” says Barbara Bird.

Ashleigh Dwyer was one of 20 who applied for the annual grant of $2500 and as a mum of three children aged eight, seven and one and a half, it has made a huge difference towards achieving her Bachelor of Social Work at NMIT.

“It’s such a huge help, its takes a lot of pressure off and makes it so much easier to actually get stuck into the work,” says Ashleigh.

Now in her third year of the four-year degree, Ashleigh is looking forward to getting out of the campus and going on placement with Family Works, which is under Presbytarian Support, to do the Social Workers in Schools programme.

“Growing up on the wrong side of the train tracks really highlighted some of the social issues that are in our community and I have a passion to get rid of them,” says Ashleigh. “I want to work with children and families in the community because I think that’s where the biggest change comes from.”

In addition to her degree, Ashleigh also intends taking classes in Te Reo Maori and Tikanga Maori

“We’ve had some wonderful success stories and it’s just very humbling because, like Ashleigh, they are keeping many balls in the air to further their education, so to be able to assist that in some small way is just amazing,” says Annette Greenland.