Dion embraces defensive duties with Nelson Giants

New Mike Pero Nelson Giant Dion Prewster might not come in with a lot of hype but those in the know realise how much of an asset her could be to the NBL campaign in 2017.

The Tall Black and Sydney Kings swingman has been lured away from the Wellington Saints to join the Giants and he’s fitted in nicely.

“I’m pretty relaxed – I don’t like a lot of fuss,” the 27-year-old says.

Dion’s three years with the Saints proved fruitful with two NBL Championships and it’s that kind of winning mentality he wants to see from his new team in 2017.

“I want to be a senior leader in this team,” he says. “I’ve had a bit of success and played in some tight games so hopeful I can bring those experiences down here.”

“This is a chance for me to grow as a player and the Giants have historically been contenders and I want to be part of that.”

Dion says he believes he was recruited to improve the Giants’ defence which he was eager to do.

He was excited to play in front of the Trafalgar Centre crowd.

“I know it was never fun to come to Trafalgar because the crowd would heckle you and try to get under your skin so it will be fun to be on the right side of that.”

The Giants have a preseason tournament in Blenheim against the Canterbury Rams and Wellington Saints, in Blenheim this weekend.