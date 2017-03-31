Dave Dobbyn to play Nelson gig

Famous kiwi musician Dave Dobbyn is coming to play at the newly upgraded Trafalgar Center next month.

Dave will visit Nelson as one of the last stations on his latest tour Slice of Heaven: 40 Years of Hits, playing Trafalgar Centre on April 26.

The tour celebrates 40 years of Dave as a songwriter, recording artist and performer, and will feature many of his most famous hits.

Nelson Major Rachel Reese says that she is stoked to see Dave playing in Nelson again because, for many people, his songs are the anthems that celebrate Aotearoa.

Dave played the Trafalgar Center years ago, but with the new upgrade complete, Rachel says the experience will be much better and will hopefully other big acts also.

“Dave Dobbyn’s performance is a chance for Nelsonians to demonstrate that they want to support big names performing here.”

Sales are already underway and going really well, with the event designed for a small, private audience of just 650 people.

Tickets for this special experience, which will be held in the Trafalgar Center on April 26, are available online here.