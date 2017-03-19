Cultural diversity on display at Race Unity Day

Nelson’s diverse cultures are converging on Victory Square for Race Unity Day celebrations.

Thousands of people came together, sharing the music, dance, performances, crafts, and food from the different cultures in Nelson.

The event, which runs from 11am-4pm, has been celebrated locally for over a decade, and follows the global touchstone for positive race relations and human rights event Race Relations Day.

With less than half an hour before the event wraps up, make sure you get amongst the colour and culture.