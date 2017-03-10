Crash update: cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries

A cyclist is in Nelson Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash this afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Annesbrook Dr and Maple St just before 4 pm today.

The man is believed to have been cycling from Stoke along Annesbrook Dr towards Nelson when a car allegedly turned right from Annesbrook Dr into Maple St and collided with the cyclist.

On the scene, St John first responders were joined by an ambulance and three police units.

“At this stage, the cyclist has gone to hospital with serious hip injuries which were described as potentially life-threatening by St John,” says Senior Sergeant Brett Currie.

“We are treating this as a serious crash until we hear what his status is.

“Somehow they connected so what we are concentrating on is why they connected and if there is any fault on either part.”

Brett says Annesbrook Dr, which is currently down to one lane of traffic, is likely to be completely reopened in about an hour.