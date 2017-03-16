Crash and bash for cash

One speedway fan will have a chance to make a bid for glory in next Saturday’s 89.6FM The Hits Demolition Derby at the Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway and at the same time raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The fund-raiser is being organised by speedway sponsor Milestone Homes which is offering a complete Demolition Derby package to the highest bidder on a Trade Me auction which opened on Tuesday.

The package includes a car, complete with a bright pink paint-job and Breast Cancer Foundation pink ribbon logo, fuel, registration and race licence for the popular Demolition Derby on March 25.

“One of our trade services reps from Carters, Raymond Davies, came up with the idea and we decided to run with it,” Milestone Homes Nelson Bays regional manager Adam Hills says.

“He’s already making a car to drive in the Demolition Derby and said he’d be happy to donate his time to make another one for us to auction as a fund-raiser for breast cancer.

“Ray’s mother (Ngaire) has just finished treatment for breast cancer so it’s close to home for him. We’re also happy to be involved because it’s such a good cause – it affects so many women.”

Adam says Carters has supported the fund-raiser allowing Ray time to prepare the car, a beat-up 1990 Ford Telstar which Adam jokes “deserves to smashed up in the Demolition Derby”. Jacks Tyres, The Sign Man and Flow Drainage have also helped support the project which Adam hopes will raise in excess of $1000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“I suppose it would cost around $1000 to get a car ready and enter the Demolition Derby but we are hoping the auction will raise more than that because it’s such a good cause. Everyone we’ve spoken to thinks it’s a great idea so let’s hope that translates into some good bids.

“All the auction winner will need to do is bring a helmet and nerves of steel and have an amazing experience racing in one of the most popular events on the speedway calendar. The car will be gassed-up and delivered to the speedway and will also be disposed of for the auction winner.”

Adam says if a business wants to support the fund-raiser and wins the bid, they’re free to paint some their own advertising and signage on the car.

He says Trade Me is also waiving its fees for the auction to support the fund-raiser.