Course aims to keep young drivers safe

Year 12 students from around Nelson and Tasman will be making better decisions behind the wheel after attending a hands-on driver safety education course at the Headingly Centre last week.

Road Safety Education Limited runs a driver safety programme for senior high school students around the country and last week it came to Nelson.

Students from Waimea College, Nelson College, Nelson College for Girls, Nayland College and Motueka High School attended the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness programme which reached a milestone on Tuesday when it celebrated its 50,000th graduate.

Road Safety Education programme manager Maria Lovelock says the aim of the course is to reduce trauma on our roads by educating senior high school students.

Maria says the programme targets year 12 students because statistics show that the most dangerous time for any young road user is in the first six to 12 months of being a solo driver.

Maria says young people continue to be over-represented in deaths and injuries on our roads for a number of reasons including a lack of experience in driving situations and road conditions.

She says the course is designed to change the way young people think and act on our roads, not only as drivers but also as passengers, to make them safer.

“There are a number of reasons, some outside a young driver’s control, why they are at such high risk. They exhibit sensation-seeking behaviour, they are greatly influenced by peer pressure, they often drive less road-worthy cars, can be sleepy and often drive at night or for fun.

“But most importantly, they lack experience in the broad range of driving situations and road conditions. It’s up to us, as a community, to bridge that gap of inexperience and underdevelopment – that’s what the programme is all about.”

Maria says they celebrated the programme’s 50,000th graduate by presenting a certificate to Nelson College which attended the course last Tuesday.

“We believe this programme is contributing to saving young people’s lives on the roads,” she says. “It is encouraging to see schools in the Nelson and Tasman area make this a priority and add it into their school calendar each year.”

The programme is coordinated through Rotary with support from corporate sponsors including BOC, NZ Steel, Bridgestone, BOSCH and the Alexander Group as well as the Nelson city and Tasman district councils.