Classic boats visit Lake Rotoiti

Once again, the New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show attracted the best of the best for two days of impressive boating action.

Around 130 clinkers, steam launches, classic motorboats, sailing dinghies and, of course, their owners, made their way to Lake Rotoiti last weekend, including Richard Walker from Richmond.

Richard has been involved in helping with the boat show since it began around 18 years ago, and is passionate about classic boats.

“Being a boat builder, you see a lot of stuff that’s just so amazing and I’ve always been involved with old boats, I did half my apprenticeship with wooden boats, it’s always fascinated me.”

In 2002 he picked up the rotten, un-restorable remains of a 1950s boat from Invercargill.

It was one of five that a boat building company down there had manufactured.

Instead of trying to piece it back together, Richard took patterns from the boat and built his own replica, named Ripple.

“We had little kids [at the time] and I’d always wanted a little boat like this for tearing around in, so it really fitted the bill quite well,” says Richard.

The design and construction of the vessel took around a year as owning a boat repair workshop at the time, Richard was able to sneak in some work on Ripple around his other projects.

Unfortunately, Ripple doesn’t get out much anymore, except for her trips to the annual boat show.

She also didn’t manage to take home any titles, with the Jens Hanson trophy for Best Vessel Overall going to Malolo, owned by Max Cumming and Ra Tangaroa from Russell.