Building boom gets bigger

Home building companies are only just keeping up with demand after a 26 per cent increase in building consents for new dwellings in the Tasman district last year and one company predicts 2018 will be even bigger and “blow 2016 out of the water”.

The latest Tasman District Council figures show that 394 building consents were issued for new dwellings last year, up from 290 in 2015 and 274 in 2014.

And the boom looks set to continue with council being inundated with applications for resource consents for new subdivisions around the district.

Last month, council granted resource consents for a new 63-lot residential subdivision between Pitfure Rd and Edward St in Wakefield while consents for another 130 lots in Richmond West and a 135-lot sub-division on the Moutere Highway are now being processed.

That follows the approval of the 130-lot Hart Rise sub-division on the corner of Paton Rd and Hart Rd in November and approval for another 60 lots in Richmond West – 50 lots in the Hart Rise subdivision had pre-sold within 24-hours of their release in September.

Council environment and planning manager Dennis Bush-King says the demand for sub-divisions and new houses has “certainly exceeded” their projections and staff have been “under the pump” trying to process all the consents.

Council received 47 applications for sub-division resource consents in the six months to December 2016 compared to 58 in the previous 12 months.

Milestone Homes Nelson Bays regional manager Adam Hills says 2016 was their biggest year with an 80 per cent increase in the number of homes constructed.

“We went from 25 homes in 2015 to 40 last year,” Adam says. “We’ll build around the mid-30s this year, so it’s going to be a little quieter but, looking at all the subdivisions coming on line, I expect 2018 to blow 2016 out of the water.”

David Orange of Orange Residential Homes they are still busy with “20 homes on the go at the moment”. He says they will complete around 35 to 42 homes this year, mostly in the Tasman district.

“There’s plenty to go on with. The commercial sector is busy too so there’s only just enough builders and tradies to go around.

“The biggest problem for us, and everyone, is finding enough land. Everything that comes on the market gets snapped up so quickly.”

Summit Real Estate’s Richmond branch manager Gordon Webb, who is a spokesman for the syndicate developing Hart Rise, says their contractors Ching Contracting and Allied Civil are making rapid progress on the 11.5 hectare sub-division.

Gordon says they hope to have the first titles available in August and “all going well” the first houses will be built “anytime after that”.

“We are just focusing on completing the first stage of the development and aren’t planning to sell any more lots just at the moment,” Gordon says “We hope to make an announcement on the next stage of the subdivision within the next three months.”

Gordon says there is “a real shortage of houses and sections” in Nelson and Tasman and that mainly stems from a lack of developed land.

“It has been obvious for some time that Nelson and Stoke were running out of flat land to develop and as a result the demand in Richmond would become a significant issue”.