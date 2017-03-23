Brett Nicholls makes most of luck of the draw

Nelson speedway driver Brett Nicholls picked up one of the major Super stock prizes last weekend, when he paired with Palmerston North’s Wayne Hemi to win the “Battle of the Stocks in Christchurch.

The battle pairs a South Island car with a North Island counterpart from a marble draw.

There have been many try to win it over the past 24 seasons but luck of the draw, plus intense racing with the best in the country makes it one of the most sought after and tallest trophies to put on the mantel piece.

Brett never made it out in heat 2 but his partner was continuing to get top placings,

Wayne then won the shoot out on night two to claim the $1000 prize for winning from the back spot.

A solid finish in the penultimate heat secured Wayne the individual title with a race to spare and between he and Brett they held a 30 point buffer going into the last heat.

Both drivers played it safe watching to see if they would be taken out but they weren’t targeted and claimed overall victory by 15 points.

Brett will head back to get ready for the Easter Champs before heading to the Legends meeting in Palmerston North to end the season.

Nayland College student Brayden Nell is the form youth driver in the South Island at the moment, after winning in a run-off against team mate Hamish Carter in the youth event at Woodford Glen Speedway on Friday night,

He backed up that success by winning the South island title in Ashburton on Sunday.

It’s a good time to peak with the New Zealand Youth Title in Oxford in May.

A month off over the Christmas period seems to have refreshed his driving skills and he will be keen to take on the North Island drivers when they arrive at the New Zealand title.

The 88N car has had a few tweaks over the season, which is showing dividends with plenty of racing still to come.

The next big challenge will be King of the Coast in Greymouth on April 8.

There will be a good line-up of cars for that title, then back here for Easter Championships.

Brayden might need a bigger trophy cabinet if he keeps up his present form.

This week racing returns to the Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway with the demolition derby being the feature event, the final round of club champs for Productions and TQs plus hit- to-pass with the stock cars.