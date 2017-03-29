Bowling green back in action

The Tahunanui Bowling Club is celebrating the installation of its new synthetic green, nine months after the previous one was damaged beyond repair by a 15-year-old driver who crashed a car into it at high speed.

The club, along with insurance broker Crombie Lockwood, have worked together to replace both the green and the fencing around it on Tahunanui Drive after the car crashed through one of the fences and into the bowling green at speed last July.

The total project has cost $162,000.

Broadgreen Intermediate pupils have been one of the first groups to use it as they prepare to compete in an intermediate tournament at Tahunanui this Friday.

Club president Barry Pont says the club is eager to hold an Open Day to celebrate the new turf and encourage people to join its 80 current members.

He says the new synthetic green will last between 15 and 20 years.

“We’ve been really impressed with how quickly the green looks to have settled, usually it takes a couple of years but this one doesn’t look like it will take that long.”

Greenkeeper John Williscroft says it’s a big boost to the club.

“It gives us all-year-round play on a very reliable surface.

“The draw is very consistent, as is the pace.”

It is largely a sand/carpet mix underneath the surface.

“Our guys have done 160 hours on the roller flattening it out and getting it up to a speed that we like.”

The green was given a survey audit on Friday where the flatness of the green was measured.

From end to end there was no more than 10mm difference.

Iain Hall from Crombie Lockwood says it’s a great result for an important part of the local community.