Big turnout for Muddy Buddy

From four-year-olds to 71-year-olds, competitors in Sunday’s Sport Tasman Muddy Buddy certainly made the most of the sludgy conditions.

Around 900 people took part in the popular annual fundraiser for Tasman School and event organiser Jodie Faavae says it was a fantastic day with lots of laughs.

“There was a great atmosphere, we had amazing weather, the mud was good and it was nice to see so many children and families taking part,” she says.

Competitors could choose between three different laps, with some choosing to get slightly muddy while others fully embraced the challenge.

Jodie says there were plenty of imaginative, but “practical” dress-up, from zombie mud-runners, cavemen and a family of pirates.

For the prizes, best team name went to ‘Forced Family Fun’, muddiest team went to ‘Lunch Pudding’ and youngest and oldest in the competition teamed up as the ‘Honk Honks.’

Jodie says they are unsure of how much they have raised yet, as they are still counting the proceeds but everything will go to Tasman School to help raise money for their new swimming pool.