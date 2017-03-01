Alleged thief still on the run

Police still haven’t caught alleged thief Jevan Joseph, who is thought to have been involved in several burglaries including the one at Jens Hansen Jewellery on February 17.

Jevan was identified last week but the whereabouts of the 19-year-old are still unknown.

The investigation into the burglaries continues with Police executing 12 search warrants over the last week, and four local men arrested and charged with a raft of dishonesty offences.

Nelson Police asks anyone who has seen Joseph, or has information that could assist with the investigation, to contact them on (03) 546 3840 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

