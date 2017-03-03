Alleged burglar arrested

The alleged burglar Jevan Joseph was located and arrested early this morning by police.

The 19-year-old, who was searched in relation to a spate of burglaries in the Nelson area, was found at around 6am Friday morning, hiding at a local address.

He was arrested without incident and will appear in the Nelson District Court later today facing a number of burglary and dishonesty charges.

Nelson Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case and for any information which helped locating and apprehending Joseph.