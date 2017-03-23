A lifetime in volleyball

One of volleyball’s originals Colin Redpath was recognised for his long and dedicated service to the sport when he was presented with a Volleyball New Zealand Service Award and Life Membership at Saxton Stadium on Sunday.

The award is reserved for people who have made a significant contribution to volleyball in this country which has enhanced the game regionally, nationally and internationally.

And Colin has made a big impact at all three levels since he started out on his long volleyball journey as young player at Cashmere High School in Christchurch.

Colin went on to play for Cashmere Old Boys, which later became the Shirley Volleyball Club from 1979 to 1995, taking on the role of player-coach from 1983 to 1992.

He established and ran a successful volleyball programme at Ellesmere College from 1987 to 1997 before moving to Nelson where he helped transform Waimea College into one of the country’s top volleyball schools.

Colin has also been a successful coach at club level taking Nelson Bays and Pines Nelson to national titles and has both coached and played for the junior and senior men’s national teams.

He was named Nelson Coach of the Year in 2012 and received the Tasman Volleyball Association Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

“It’s pretty cool getting this award but it’s not what you do these things for,” Colin says.

“There are always a lot of people involved when you play for or coach a team so I think this is recognition for them as much as me.”

The Waimea College teacher says he enjoyed the “sheer excitement of playing” when he was younger and now gets just as much satisfaction out of coaching.

“Volleyball is the ultimate team game and I really enjoying seeing the guys improve and progress. That’s why I’m still doing it.”

Nelson Bays Volleyball Association operations manager Pamela Brodie says Colin has “always provided a high calibre of coaching from school level to national level that’s been evidenced by the number of junior and senior men’s players representing New Zealand.

Colin has helped create and maintain pathways in volleyball for all young players.

He is passionate about providing quality playing experiences through coaching and enjoyment of the game.”

Colin is the fourth person from Nelson to receive Life Membership after Neil Anderson, Ross Baldwin and Allan Brodie.

Fraser Galloway received the Volleyball New Zealand Service Award in1999.

The day got even better for Colin after his presentation when his Waimea College boys A team won the Tasman champs in their final hit-out before competing in next week’s nationals in Palmerston North.

Waimea College girls A also won their final against Nelson College for Girls 3-1.