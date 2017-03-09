A labour of love

This week, foster carers are being celebrated in Foster Care Awareness Week so we decided to talk to a local foster parent to see what life is like.

Fox Hill’s Julie Cole always wanted a big family so when she and her husband found out they couldn’t have children they turned to fostering and since then she has been mum to 30 kids.

“We couldn’t have children ourselves and we knew of people who were doing fostering and permanency fostering and so we looked into it and very quickly we had some children.”

Julie says while they still had to go through an approval process, fostering was a lot quicker than adoption.

“There are just so many more kids out there to be fostered and adoption is becoming a thing of the past.”

Ranging from 16 months to 19 years, Julie and her husband currently have seven children under their wing, five of them are now their own through permanency fostering.

“We didn’t plan on having five children but we were already in love with them and it’s just how it happened.”

Julie says that having seven kids can be quite hectic and requires a fair bit of routine but she tries not to be the sergeant major.

“Seven kids is huge, it can be quite full on but I love a big family and I like how they all interact and I’m so proud of my children and how they welcome new ones in.

“We weren’t always going to pop in and have more children. But after having some for a weekend and seeing the effect on the other kids, it was just so positive – in the end they begged me for more kids.”

Julie will be the first to admit that fostering is not all smooth sailing, “they all are experiencing grief, it is such an ordeal for them, i can’t even imagine what they’ve been through but they all cope so amazingly, the human resilience is just unbelievable.”

Julie says she falls in love with every child on the first day and the most rewarding thing is watching them unfold.

“Watching them become comfortable and confident and watch them grow is such a buzz, you get this overwhelming feeling that you’re doing your bit in the world. So many people say ‘you’re amazing for doing this’ but I’m not amazing I’m just normal, and I often encourage people to take the leap.”

Fostering is organised through Child, Youth and Family who have around 3500 caregivers providing a home to over 4,000 vulnerable children and young people.

The variety of foster care includes emergency care, respite care, transitional or short-term care and home for life care.

To become a foster carer, you need the desire to give children and young people love, support, understanding and encouragement.

If you are interested in Foster Care, call 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459) for more information or visit the website http://www.cyf.govt.nz/info-for-caregivers/