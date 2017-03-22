$90M jet arrives in Nelson

A $90 million private aeroplane has flown into Nelson – but its passenger is still a mystery.

nelsonlive.co.nz understands the plane arrived from Auckland around 2pm this afternoon.

The plane, currently at Nelson Airport, is a Gulfstream GVI which is registered in New Jersey, USA to a leasing company.

The same type of plane sells for around US$60 million [NZ$88 million].

Do you know who is onboard? Let us know. Contact reporter@nelsonlive.co.nz or 021 972 572.

*An earlier version of this story reported that there were unconfirmed rumours that the passenger was multi-grammy award winner Adele. However, nelsonlive.co.nz has gained confirmation that these rumours are not true.