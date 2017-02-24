Whats on this weekend

This weekend has many family friendly and free community events, with exploring the museum or getting active in a park, there is something for everyone.
Metservice predicts that temperature will rise up to 22° today with a few clouds. Saturday’s temperature will go as high as 23° with some morning clouds and light wind over the day. Weather on Sunday will be cloudier with a temperature up to 22° and light winds.
Friday
- Le Cabaret de la Vie brings Scottish-born Celtic Soul Blues icon Isabella Miller Bell and her travelling pop-up road show to Nelson’s Boathouse featuring six of the South’s top independent touring concert musicians. The event starts at 8 pm and you can book tickets for $30 here or on the Official Website.
- The last Pizza Night for the summer is coming to Club Italia this Friday, it is a fun and relaxing way to enjoy late summer evenings with friends and family. It’s on from 6-9 pm and costs $20 for non-members and is free for kids under 12. Click here for more informtion.
Saturday
- It’s your last chance to see Katrina Kallil and Her Band of Men at the Suter Cafe with a night club atmosphere and special cocktails. Doors open at 7 pm and tickets are $30.
- Head down to the Saxton Sports field’s free Obstacle Course with the family and experience a challenging morning of obstacles and fun. Meet by the Saxtions Field playground at 8.30 am.
- Ever wondered how a theatre works or wanted to have a better understanding of what is involved in making a production come to life? The Theatre Royal’s Open Day is the perfect opportunity to find out. This event is free and starts at 12 pm, click here for more info.
- The “Original” gypsy fair will be holding its 23rd fair at the Richmond Show Grounds this weekend. There will be a range of handcrafted products and many activities. Starting at 9 am both Saturday and Sunday, entry to the fair is free.
Sunday
- Bring Isel Park to life and get active with Dancing in the Park, a free community event lead by a Zumba instructor. Meet in the park outside Isel House with the whole family at 10 am and enjoy an hour of dancing.
- The Nelson Tri Club Sprint Triathlon or Duathlon is on at Rabbit Island this Sunday. Registration is open from 9 am at the Main Ablution Block, with the race kicking into gear at 10 am. For entry and more information, click here.