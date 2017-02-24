Whats on this weekend

This weekend has many family friendly and free community events, with exploring the museum or getting active in a park, there is something for everyone.

Metservice predicts that temperature will rise up to 22° today with a few clouds. Saturday’s temperature will go as high as 23° with some morning clouds and light wind over the day. Weather on Sunday will be cloudier with a temperature up to 22° and light winds.

Friday

Le Cabaret de la Vie brings Scottish-born Celtic Soul Blues icon Isabella Miller Bell and her travelling pop-up road show to Nelson’s Boathouse featuring six of the South’s top independent touring concert musicians. The event starts at 8 pm and you can book tickets for $30 here or on the Official Website.

The last Pizza Night for the summer is coming to Club Italia this Friday, it is a fun and relaxing way to enjoy late summer evenings with friends and family. It’s on from 6-9 pm and costs $20 for non-members and is free for kids under 12. Click here for more informtion.

Saturday

It’s your last chance to see Katrina Kallil and Her Band of Men at the Suter Cafe with a night club atmosphere and special cocktails. Doors open at 7 pm and tickets are $30.

Head down to the Saxton Sports field’s free Obstacle Course with the family and experience a challenging morning of obstacles and fun. Meet by the Saxtions Field playground at 8.30 am.

Ever wondered how a theatre works or wanted to have a better understanding of what is involved in making a production come to life? The Theatre Royal’s Open Day is the perfect opportunity to find out. This event is free and starts at 12 pm, click here for more info.

The “Original” gypsy fair will be holding its 23rd fair at the Richmond Show Grounds this weekend. There will be a range of handcrafted products and many activities. Starting at 9 am both Saturday and Sunday, entry to the fair is free.

Sunday