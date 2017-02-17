Whats on this weekend

This weekend has two great Wine and Food events for the whole family on Friday and Sunday. Furthermore, there are great sports events and competitions, but also more relaxed events and shows at various locations.

Metservice projects cloudy weather and temperature up to 21° today with some rain and light winds in the afternoon. Overnight and on Saturday this trend will continue with occasional rain and temperature up to 23°. Sunday temperature will rise up to 23° with some clouds and light wind.

Friday

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, The Winery Tour will be returning in 2017 to Nelsons Neudorf Vineyards celebrating the Kiwi summer in the best way possible, with outstanding music and great wine. Booking is required for $79 from the Official Website , the event starts at 5 pm.

Saturday

Meet in the park by the playground at Victory Square and get active with Dancing in the Park. The Free Community Event is for all ages and takes place from 9am-10am.

The Nelson Vintage Car Club is holding its ‘Annual Swap Meet’ at the Nelson Speedway grounds Lower Queen Street on Saturday 8 am. Dig out the old car, bike and truck parts for sales sites which can be booked by contacting Ruth Mercer on 03 548 6338. Entry to the sales area will cost $2.00 per person.

Top of the South Corvettes is hosting the 37th National Corvette Convention in Nelson; the cars will be on display at Founders Heritage Park on Saturday between 10.00am and 1.00pm. Admission to Founders between these hours will be $2.00 per person or $5.00 for a family.

The Tasman Skatepark Tour returns to Richmond Skate Park this summer, showcasing the best talent on skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters. The tour’s championship has riders across all ages and disciplines competing. The Tasman Skatepark Tour is a free community event starting at 3 pm.

Sunday