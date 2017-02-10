Whats on this weekend

This weekend kicks off with cool parties and great outdoor activities. With events for families, sport interested or just people who want to relax a little, this weekend has something for everyone.

Metservice projects mild weather today with up to 19° and some wind. Saturday the temperature will rise up to 21° with a few clouds. Sunday temperature goes as high as 23° with some clouds in the afternoon and rainfall in the evening.

Friday

No Lights No Lycra Motueka is a space where you can completely let go, no light, no lycra, no technique, just free movement shake out any stresses, and lose yourself in the music. Starting at 8.15pm in the Image theatre in the Woodlands Ave entry is 5$.

Starting at 7.30pm the Barndance Under the Stars invites people to dance to live music from ceilidh band The Celts and folk/barndance steps called by visiting UK dance caller Will Antell. Taking place at the Tahunanui Beach outdoor stage, the event is weather dependent. Bring a plate for supper, with entry by Koha.

Chinese New Year is the most important celebration in the Chinese calendar; the Nelson Provincial Museum shows different exhibits relating to the Year of the Fire Roaster 2017. This weekend is your last chance to see the exhibition in the Museum, which is opening at 10am with entry being free for Nelson Residents and 5$ for adults and 3$ for Children.

Saturday

The Coppermine course is a stunning loop of the Dun Mountain Trail all the way to the mineral belt at Coppermine saddle. There is something for beginners to experienced bikers and high quality spot prizes up for grabs. Starting at 9.30am in the Maitai Valley you can register and purchase Tickets Here.

The Burger King 3×3 Quest Tour will have a slam/dunk and 3-point shoot-out competition as well as lots of prizes and good music during the day. Games are played on the tennis courts at the Tahunanui Beach Reserve starting at 10pm with entry being free. Make sure you have created your 3x3planet profile at www.3x3planet.com so that you can check in at 9.15pm and play in this event.

The First ever Night Noodle Market in Richmond, Washbourn Gardens – a fun food event for the whole family, starts at 4pm with entertainment, music, lanterns and of course mouth-watering food from around the world.

Sunday